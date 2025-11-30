Khalid chalks out plans for future as India eyes friendlies before Asian Cup qualifier

Khalid Jamil, India’s senior national football coach, wants friendlies before India’s last match of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Hong Kong at home on March 31.

India went out of contention for a place in the final round to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027 after losing to Singapore in Fatorda, Goa, on October 14. To rub salt into the wound, Bangladesh defeated Khalid’s men in Dhaka on November 18, for their first win in more than two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khalid had a meeting with the IM Vijayan-led technical committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier this week where India’s performance in the last four months (Khalid was

appointed as coach on August 1) was discussed threadbare. AIFF deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan was also in the meeting.

“I want friendlies against the first-team or the reserves of any country. We need to play matches,” Khalid told The Telegraph on Saturday. He is in town on a two-day visit and addressed a news conference in the afternoon.

“Most of the national leagues will be on during the next three to four months. There is no Fifa international window before March. That’s why I said matches with reserve teams also will be welcome,” he added.

That, however, seems highly improbable at this point in time. If the country’s No. 1 league starts — in some form or other — in the next 45 days, the organisers will be racing against time to finish it before May 31. The period when the players could be released

for the national team could be a few days before the Hong Kong match. Time will be at a premium.

Khalid is also looking forward to next year’s SAFF Championship and the Asian Games.

The Indian football teams’ participation in the Asian Games, to be held in Japan in September-October 2026, is subject to the sports ministry’s clearance.

Lack of game time

In the news conference, Khalid was asked if the delayed league affected India’s preparations.

“We shouldn’t give any excuse, but it would have been better if the league had happened on time. The sooner it starts, the better it is. Everyone is trying,” he said.

Club vs country

Khalid, 48, also spoke about the club-versus-country row. Mohun Bagan Super Giant refused to release players outside the Fifa window. Khalid responded by overlooking Bagan players for the Bangladesh match.

“Anyone who wants to represent India from the heart must play, be it from ISL or I-League, otherwise no need. For me, everybody is equal.”