Cole Palmer returns as Chelsea prepares for high-stakes Arsenal clash

Chelsea’s title chase gathers fresh momentum with Cole Palmer back in the squad ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table meeting with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The forward has returned sooner than expected after a toe injury that briefly halted his comeback from a longer groin layoff.

Palmer picked up the toe injury in what the club described as an accident at home, ruling him out of the win over Burnley and the Champions League victory against Barcelona.

Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed the 22-year-old is available for selection again.

“Having Cole back is good news and everyone is happy,” said Maresca. “He can help us a lot. He is arguably our best player and we are happy he is back. Now we have to give him time to be 100% fit. He has done fantastic in the past and no doubt he is going to do very good things for this club in the future.”

Chelsea sit second in the Premier League table, six points behind Arsenal. A home win would cut the gap to three and shift the pressure onto Mikel Arteta’s side.

Palmer has been out since September with a groin issue and was close to returning before the fresh setback.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have fitness concerns of their own. Leandro Trossard, who came off in the first half against Bayern Munich in midweek, faces further assessment before Arteta decides on his inclusion.

Defender Gabriel remains out after sustaining an unspecified injury during Brazil’s recent matches. Arteta suggested the centre-back is pushing hard for a quick return.

“I’m quite confident, especially the way Gabi takes every injury and the way he’s going to push everybody, that it’s not going to be that long,” the Arsenal manager said.