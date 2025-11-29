MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
LaLiga: Real Madrid boosted by Rudiger and Militao's comeback ahead of Girona game

Alonso said the return of injured players would help Real to maintain their winning momentum going into Sunday's game

Reuters Published 29.11.25, 09:33 PM
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger in action with Arda Guler before their game against Girona.

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger in action with Arda Guler before their game against Girona. X/@realmadrid

LaLiga Leaders Real Madrid will be boosted by the return of Germany defender Antonio Rudiger after a two-month absence due to a hamstring injury when they visit Girona with the aim of staying unbeaten in the Spanish top flight for the second month in a row.

Rudiger's fellow centre back Eder Militao, who suffered a muscle injury earlier this month, would also return for Real Madrid, who are unbeaten in LaLiga since September, coach Xabi Alonso told reporters on Saturday.

“We've got Rudiger and Militao back. We'll wait until tomorrow with (Raul) Asencio. (Dean) Huijsen isn’t ready yet, we're waiting. (Franco) Mastantuono is also in the squad,” Alonso said.

Also Read

Defender Asencio was taken off the field during a midweek 4-3 win over Olympiakos in the Champions League after feeling discomfort in his hamstring. Midfielder Mastantuono has been out since early November with a groin injury.

Alonso said the return of injured players would help Real to maintain their winning momentum going into Sunday's game.

"We need a win to keep adding three more points if we want to stay up there. That's the goal," he said.

"If we want to get to May... with a chance of competing for everything, we have to be really connected on a day-to-day basis.

"We have good communication and connection... we're very solid from within."

Real are just one point above title rivals Barcelona, who were playing Alaves on Saturday.

