PSG coach Luis Enrique suffers collarbone fracture in cycling accident, set for surgery

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique broke his collarbone in a cycling accident and was set to undergo surgery, the French champions said.

The 55-year-old Spaniard, a cycling enthusiast, led PSG to its first Champions League title last season, and the team has won three straight games to open its Ligue 1 title defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club did not specify where the accident took place.

“Following a cycling accident on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone,” PSG said in a statement. “The club expresses its full support and wishes him a swift recovery. Further updates will be shared in due course.”

PSG's next game is Sept. 14 against Lens, and three days later it hosts Atalanta to open its Champions League title defense.

Also Friday, PSG star Ousmane Dembélé limped off the field injured while playing for France in World Cup qualifying. He left with what seemed to be a right hamstring injury.