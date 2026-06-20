A crack in the conquest: Canada's first World Cup win comes at a cruel cost

Canada’s first-ever win at a World Cup came at a cruel cost on Thursday when midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a horrific injury and was ruled out of the

tournament during the co-hosts’ 6-0 victory over Qatar in Vancouver.

In the 51st minute, the Canadian star received the ball in the opposition half and looked to pass to a teammate as Assim Madibo approached. The Qatari player swept his left leg from behind, causing the serious injury.

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Kone immediately fell to the ground clutching his leg in pain. As he writhed on the turf, one of Canada’s assistant coaches rushed to a fourth official and shouted: “His leg is hanging off.”

Head coach Jesse Marsch later told reporters that he “could hear the bone snap,” moments after coming to blows with Qatar manager Julen Lopetegui following the final whistle.

“Your heart goes out to him. Everybody’s shaken for him,” Marsch said before leaving straight for the hospital to be with his player.

Canada’s Stephen Eustaquio added that the extraordinary result “feels so empty” after watching his midfield partner leave the pitch in such devastating circumstances.

Kone’s concerned teammates quickly surrounded him as the medical staff rushed onto the field. After trainers put an air cast on his left leg, Kone was wheeled off the field on a stretcher, wearing an oxygen mask. The 24-year-old put up a brave front and waved to the Vancouver crowd.

Defender Moïse Bombito later posted a selfie with Kone from his hospital bed with the midfielder being prepared

for surgery.

The injury sparked immediate fears and fury from the Canadian bench and Marsch was captured looking incredulous when Madibo was initially assessed only a yellow for his reckless challenge.

Madibo’s yellow was later upgraded to a red following a VAR check. The Qatari was captured looking devastated for his part in Kone’s injury

as he stood with his hands on his head.

The sending-off left Qatar down to nine men after Hom­am Ahmed’s red card in the first half. Canada were leading 3-0 at that stage.

Nathan Saliba scored Canada’s fourth from a free kick in the 64th minute after the

restart.

In emotional scenes, the Anderlecht midfielder dedicated his goal to Kone. He ran to the bench where he was handed a ‘KONE 8’ jersey. He then returned and held it up to the crowd, as fans cheered.

“Let me be clear, the player (Madibo) apologised to Ismael, like came into the dressing room and apologised to him, and Ismaël told the team or let the team know that that had happened,” Marsch said.