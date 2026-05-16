East Bengal FC to face off title-holder Mohun Bagan Super Giant in final round of ISL

Arch-rivals East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will clash in the penultimate round here on Sunday with the ISL title hanging in the balance, adding another dramatic chapter to one of Indian football's fiercest rivalries.

For years, the derby has largely been one-sided in the ISL era.

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East Bengal struggled badly after entering the top-tier league, finishing ninth four times and 11th once in five seasons. Against Mohun Bagan, their record has been even worse: nine defeats and one draw in 10 meetings.

But this season feels different.

Under Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal have transformed from perennial underachievers into genuine title contenders.

The gap between the two Kolkata giants has narrowed considerably and for the first time in years, the derby appears evenly poised.

The Red-and-Gold brigade are chasing their first national top-flight league title in more than two decades, having last won the then National Football League in 2003-04 under Subhas Bhowmick.

Bruzon, who took charge during a derby in 2024 after arriving in Kolkata only hours before kickoff, now stands on the verge of scripting a remarkable turnaround before departing the club at the end of the season on May 31.

There is little separating the two sides this season: 22 points from 11 matches, with six wins, four draws and one defeat each. But East Bengal sit on top owing to a superior goal difference of 18.

The equation is straightforward: the winners will move within touching distance of the title and then need only a draw in the final round on May 21 to seal the crown.

East Bengal face Inter Kashi away, while Mohun Bagan host Sporting Delhi.

East Bengal head into their biggest match of the season a tad depleted.

They will miss three captains and key players -- Mahesh Naorem, Saul Crespo (both injuries) and Souvik Chakrabarti (suspension after two yellow cards).

Crespo's absence, in particular, is a major setback given his influence in midfield, which has been East Bengal's biggest strength this season.

The responsibility will now fall on Mohammed Rashid and Miguel Ferreira to control the middle of the park against a strong Mohun Bagan unit.

"We are in a positive mood. No plan no talks. Everyone has other ideas. I want to focus on the game," Bruzon said at the pre-match media interaction.

This team mental part was not good. Now we are talking about championship. Lots of things changed in 1.5 years. Mentality is the biggest change in this team.

"Mohun Bagan have the most national team player. We are cool, confident, excited for the match. 22 years no title."

'More pressure on Mohun Bagan'

Bruzon also felt the pressure would be greater on the defending champions.

"So it's not only about winning championship. It's about AFC qualification. MB has more tension because they need to hold the title. We are Spanish coach we like attacking," he added.

For Mohun Bagan, the derby offers a chance to move closer to a historic third straight ISL title.

Spanish coach Sergio Lobera will experience his first Kolkata Derby from the dugout, though his tenure so far has been far from smooth.

Unlike his successful spells with Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, Lobera has not been able to fully impose his trademark possession-heavy style at Mohun Bagan.

Despite that, Mohun Bagan remain firmly in the title race because of their superior squad depth, financial muscle and ability to produce moments of individual brilliance.

Lobera also enters the derby under pressure after sections of fans raised "Go Back" chants following the frustrating draw against Inter Kashi.

"Tomorrow is one final. A player and coach wants to play game like this," Lobera said.

"I am very positive, confident because we have very good squad. To play derby is always a motivation. This derby is the final. I think past is the past. It's a different kind of game. Players are very experienced so no need to give advice."

"If we want to win the trophy opponent should beat East Bengal. I want to give happiness to the supporters."

Mohun Bagan received a boost with influential midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte, popularly known as Apuia, recovering from injury concerns in time for the clash.

A packed Salt Lake Stadium awaits the two sides, with 62,200 tickets already sold.

Adding to the occasion, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik are also expected to attend the high-voltage encounter.