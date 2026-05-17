Mohun Bagan and East Bengal face off in crucial ISL 2026 title showdown

Sergio Lobera’s reaction to a full-to-the-brim media conference hall at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday said it all. “Footballers and coaches wait for a moment like this,” the Mohun Bagan Super Giant coach said, pointing at some 105 mediapersons cramming the room.

The stands at the Salt Lake Stadium will also be packed on Sunday when Bagan take on arch-rivals East Bengal in the ISL-12 derby clash.

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East Bengal are in second spot in the league standings with 22 points from 11 matches, followed by Bagan who also have 22 from 11. Bengaluru FC, who finished their campaign on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC, have 23 points from 13 matches and are the provisional table toppers.

A victory for East Bengal — who are waiting for their maiden ISL crown — will take them to 25 points, and they will have one hand on the trophy. Oscar Bruzon’s men play Inter Kashi on May 21. If Bagan log three points, they will be almost sure of retaining the title. Bagan play Sporting Club Delhi at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

Should the derby end in a draw, both teams will move to 23 points, and the title race will extend into the final matchday, potentially opening the door further for the chasing pack, depending on other results.

“Sunday’s match is a final for us. If we lose, it’s the end of the road for us,” Lobera said.

The momentum is surely with East Bengal. After a long time, they are in the championship race and their fans are finally looking forward to celebrations.

“For us, obviously, we had high hopes and we had a target from the start. I think we are following that path. We are getting there,” Mohammad Rashid said at the pre-match news conference.

Records, however, favour Bagan. Of the 10 ISL derbies played so far, Bagan have won eight with one match ending in a draw.

“I hope we will be able to shed some negative tendencies — like we have never beaten Bagan. Football is not about technicality or players or systems. It’s about mentality. So, that is the biggest change in East Bengal. I think that we have built a unit of winners,” coach Oscar Bruzon said with confidence.

East Bengal will be without Saul Crespo, who pulled out at the last minute before the Punjab FC match. “We always make the effort not to miss anyone. You have to deal with injuries,” Bruzon said.

Defender Anwar Ali, who is nursing a groin injury, plays through pain and Sunday will be no different. “It’s an injury that needs a month’s rest. The injury is not severe. It depends on him how many minutes he will be comfortable putting in,” Bruzon said.

CM invited

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has invited chief minister Suvendu Adhikari to watch the derby. Sports minister Nisith Pramanik will be the chief guest. "I met our chief minister on Friday and invited him to come and enjoy the match," AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said on Saturday.

Chaubey, who hardly had access inside the stadium when Trinamool was in power, made a brief tour of the stadium premises on Friday.

The Biswa Bangla emblem on the facade of the stadium’s VIP entrance has made way for the Ashok Stambh.