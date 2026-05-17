Indian worker killed, three injured in Ukrainian drone attack near Moscow

An Indian worker was killed and three others were injured in a drone attack in Russia’s Moscow region on Sunday, the Indian embassy in Russia said.

In a post on X, the embassy said its officials had visited the location, met the injured workers in hospital and were coordinating with local authorities to provide necessary assistance.

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The incident came as Ukraine carried out strikes in the Moscow region, with Kyiv saying it targeted an oil refinery and two oil-pumping stations.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said the attacks were aimed at weakening Russia’s military and logistics capabilities.

“Strikes on defence-industry facilities, military infrastructure and oil logistics sites reduce the enemy’s ability to continue its war against Ukraine. These attacks show that even the heavily protected Moscow region is not safe,” the SBU said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier described the strikes as “entirely justified”.

Russian authorities said at least four people were killed in what was described as one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia since the start of the war. Local officials said drones damaged residential buildings, high-rises and other infrastructure in parts of the Moscow region.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at least 12 people were injured in the strikes, mostly near the entrance to the city’s oil refinery. Russian authorities also said air defences intercepted dozens of drones headed towards Moscow overnight.