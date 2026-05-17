Trump’s ‘warm embrace’ of Pakistan a diplomatic setback for India: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said US President Donald Trump's warm embrace of Pakistan post Operation Sindoor is a diplomatic setback for India.

In a post on X, Ramesh cited a book by Dr Paul Miller, who has penned an informative history of America’s involvement in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021.

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The Congress leader said Miller identified several reasons why the US suffered such a humiliation in Afghanistan, one of which he says was the duplicitous role of Pakistan.

“He explains in great detail how Presidents Bush, Obama, Trump-I and Biden ended up being deeply suspicious and distrustful of Pakistan.

“This makes President Trump-II's warm embrace of Pakistan post Operation Sindoor all the more astonishing.

“This is even more of a diplomatic setback for India, given that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi was among the earliest leaders to visit the White House in mid-February 2025, just a month after President Trump's second swearing-in,” Ramesh said in his post.

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