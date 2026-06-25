Fifa mulls shootout rule change before FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage begins

Fifa has asked the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to introduce a new penalty shootout rule from this World Cup. The change would be introduced from the knockout stages.

However, the governing body will only have until Sunday to confirm the law change before the start of the round of 32.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to various reports, Fifa wants to amend the number of coin tosses before shootouts.

At present, two separate tosses take place to determine which team takes the first penalty and at which end the spot-kicks are taken.

Under the proposed cha­nge, one toss would occur, with the winning captain having the choice between taking first or picking the end.

It is understood that Fifa views the change as a way to make shootouts fairer, with teams unable to choose to take first and do so in front of their own fans.

Arsenal recently lost both coin tosses before their penalty defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions Lea­gue final.

The French giants were subsequently able to go first at their end of the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Fifa has asked IFAB to change the law ahead of the start of the knockout stage. The last-32 games will begin on Sunday (local time) with a clash between the runners-up in Grou­ps A and B.

Matches from the round of 32 will see knockouts decided by extra-time and penalties

if they are level after 90 minutes.

The 2022 final was decided by spot-kicks in Qatar with Argentina claiming their third title defeating France.