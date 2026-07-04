New Jersey: Many Americans were outright pessimistic before the start of the Fifa World Cup. Three weeks into the tournament, a totally different emotion prevails.

The US team, under the stewardship of Mauricio Pochettino, has rattled off impressive wins to make the knockout rounds and set up a last-16 clash with Belgium. Even the scorching heat blanketing much of the US this week has failed to dampen their spirits.

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Ahead of the 250th year of US Independence on Saturday, the Americans are

uniting over their football team’s success which has added an extra flavour of national pride and patriotism in their ranks.

­For an average American, July 4 is a day with family, watching fireworks and enjoying barbeques and candies. No frills, just celebrating the Fourth of July. But this year, the passion and fervour is different.

“Here for the World Cup? Who do you support? India? We have a big party on Saturday too. Support that too? Anyway enjoy your stay,” was the welcome greeting by the cab driver outside the Newark Liberty International Airport.

It came so unexpectedly and loaded with sarcasm that you might be wondering whether it was more hard-hitting than the merciless sun that hit hard on your face. India despite being the most populous country has never played in the World Cup and Donald Trump’s idea of celebrating Independence Day in his own inimitable style has not gone down well with many people.

Nearly 70 per cent say they are dissatisfied with the way things are going in the US, while about 60 per cent say the country’s best years are behind them, according to the Pew Research Center. Gallup polling shows that only about half of the nation’s inhabitants are “extremely proud” or “very proud” to be an American, a 25-year record low. Another survey finds that more than three in four Americans say that the principal figures of Independence would be disappointed in how the country has turned out.

It’s been a one big event now. Buses with Happy 250th signage are crisscrossing New York, with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority running specially ‘wrapped’ trains. “For us it’s a day to cherish, but what Trump is doing is an excess,” a passerby commented.

Some of the decisions of the administration have drawn criticism. A multi-million dollar project to redo the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial with an American flag blue has an algae infestation. A decade-long plan to hold a non-partisan event has been overridden.

Freedom 250 formed by the US President is at the centrestage of the July 4 celebrations and America 250 supported by the US Congress has just a token presence.

In Montclair, a New Jersey township, people have decorated their frontyards with flags.

Montclair is a heavily Democratic and liberal stronghold. Whether it’s the ultra-wealthy Upper Montclair area, or the South End, which is primarily a working-to middle-class neighborhood, it’s the same.

For most in the township, July 4 is the day to forget animosity and celebrate inclusivity. “That’s how it should be. It’s Independence,” another passerby said when asked about his way of looking at July 4. “No point making it a personal affair.”

Trump, who perfectly merged his 80th birthday with the build-up celebrations, will be in Washington DC on Saturday headlining the “Salute to America 250 Celebration” at the National Mall. He is slated to deliver a major address, followed by a fireworks show. His detractors feel there will be a lot of security, something that, they complain, goes against the basic essence of the festivities of the day.

In Philadelphia, this July 4, more fireworks are ready to explode. Kylian Mbappe’s France will take on Paraguay in the last-16 clash of the World Cup. It will not just be about a massive heat wave across New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington DC, the France captain too is expected to turn on the heat.