Starmer lets pubs stay open until 5 am for England's World Cup clash against Mexico

Pubs and bars across England and Wales will be allowed to stay open until 5 a.m. on Monday morning, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, so fans can watch the World Cup last-16 clash against Mexico.

The government announced the extended licensing hours for Sunday night's match in Mexico City, which kicks off at 1 a.m. in England, removing red tape that would normally require individual venues to apply for permission to serve alcohol beyond standard hours.

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Similar extensions were granted for England's earlier games at the tournament that kicked off before 10 pm, with the interior minister using legislative powers to extend licensing on occasions of "exceptional international, national or local significance".

"Football might be coming home, but we're making sure fans don't have to," Starmer said in a statement.

"Pubs staying open till the final whistle is good news for supporters and good news for the pubs and venues that bring our communities together. The whole country will be backing the team. Come on England!"

The change would deliver what officials described as a welcome boost to the hospitality sector, allowing venues to capitalise on what is expected to be a night of high demand as supporters gather to roar on Thomas Tuchel's side.

"Pubs and fans will be over the moon about this decision, because we all know the best place to watch the match is down the local," said Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association.

But British police chiefs complained on Friday of the late notice of the decision, which will place strain on their resources, and urged fans to drink safely and responsibly to avoid an uptick in alcohol-related violence or accidents.

They said the likely route for England's progression had been well known: "Yet this late announcement leaves policing having to adapt our plans, seeing officers working extended shifts, which in turn takes them away from communities".

Education minister Bridget Phillipson also said parents should ensure disruption to the following school day should be minimised, after Tuchel urged that children should be allowed to watch the game.

"Parents will make their own decisions about how to approach this, but children being in school the next day of course is important," Phillipson told reporters.