FC Goa to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in AFC Champions League 2 group stage

Indian Super League side FC Goa was on Friday drawn along with superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in Group D of the AFC Champions League 2, the continent's second tier club competition, beginning September 16.

Captained by Ronaldo, the Portuguese five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Al Nassr failed to qualify for AFC Champions League Elite after finishing third in the Saudi Pro League. They are now clubbed in Group D of ACL 2, along with FC Goa, Al Zawraa SC of Iraq and FC Istiklol of Tajikistan.

The draw for the tournament was conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday.

FC Goa are the Super Cup 2025 winners and semifinalists in the ISL 2024-25. Al Zawra'a SC are the Iraq Stars League 2024-25 runners-up, and FC Istiklol are the Tajikistan Higher League 2024 champions.

The tournament will be played in home and away format. But, it is difficult to know just yet whether Ronaldo will play in India in FC Goa's home match.

In 2023, Mumbai City FC was clubbed along Neymar Junior's Al Hilal, also of Saudi Arabia, but the Brazilian superstar did not play his club's away match at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai as he suffered an injury before the fixture. Mumbai City FC lost that match 0-6 on November 6, 2023.

At that time, India was guaranteed a slot in the group stage of AFC Champions League (ACL), then the continent's top tier club competition, but the country does no longer get a slot in the rechristened ACL Elite. Currently, it gets a direct spot as well as a play-off slot in the ACL 2.

FC Goa secured the group stage qualification after beating Al Seeb Club of Oman 2-1 in the play-off match in Margao on Wednesday. They will play continental football for the second time, having represented India in the 2021 AFC Champions League (ACL), then the continent's top tier club competition.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the ISL 2024-25 Shield Winners, were drawn in Group C alongside Sepahan SC of Iran, Al Hussein SC of Jordan and Ahal FC of Turkmenistan.

Sepahan SC are the Persian Gulf Pro League 2024-25 runners-up, while Al Hussein SC are the Jordanian Pro League 2024-25 champions, and Ahal FC are the runners-up of the Ýokary Liga 2024.

This will be Mohun Bagan SG's eighth appearance in Asia's second-tier club competition earlier called AFC Cup.

Thirty-two teams, 16 each in the West and the East Zone, have been divided into eight groups of four each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Round of 16.

The group stage will run from September 16 to December 24. The Round of 16 will take place between February 10-19, 2026. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are set for March 3-12 and April 7-15, respectively, with the final scheduled for May 16, 2026.

AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group Stage Draw Result: Group A: Al Wasl FC (UAE), Esteghlal FC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), Al Wehdat (JOR) Group B: Al Ahli SC (QAT), PFC Andijon (UZB), FC Arkadag (TKM), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR) Group C: Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Hussein (JOR), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND), Ahal FC (TKM) Group D: Al Nassr Club (KSA), Al Zawraa SC (IRQ), FC Istiklol (TJK), FC Goa (IND) Group E: Beijing FC (CHN), Macarthur FC (AUS), Tai Po FC (HKG), Cong An Ha Noi FC (VIE) Group F: Gamba Osaka (JPN), Nam Dinh FC (VIE), Ratchaburi FC (THA), Eastern FC (HKG) Group G: Bangkok United (THA), Selangor FC (MAS), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Persib Bandung (IDN) Group H: FC Pohang Steelers (KOR), BG Pathum United (THA), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Tampines Rovers FC (SGP).

