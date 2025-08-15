FIFPro slams ISL clubs over ‘unlawful’ suspension of player contracts

FIFPro, the global football players’ union, has hit out at the ISL clubs for 'unlawful suspension' of players' contracts.

In an email to Fifa, FIFPro has asked the world governing body to intervene with "its vast wealth and power."

A large number of players, through the Football Players Association of India, had complained to FIFPro about the clubs' decision to put their salaries on hold until there is clarity on the 2025-26 ISL.

"Unfortunately, there is currently no clear roadmap in terms of the next competition edition’s kick-off and calendar, but also no financial stability, which is obviously fundamental for all interested parties, especially the players who we represent," the letter to Fifa stated.

"A significant number of players have approached FIFPro and its members to report unilateral suspensions of their employment contracts until further notice by various clubs due to participate in the ISL. Such unlawful suspensions — in direct breach of the players’ labour rights — combined with the general state of uncertainty surrounding the near future of the ISL, have plunged players into a great state of uncertainty and distress. Their livelihoods and careers are on the line," it added.

The Telegraph has seen parts of the FIFPro letter, which was also emailed to the Asian Football Confederation and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The AIFF may release a statement on Friday.

Bengaluru FC, who have Sunil Chhetri — Indian football's most recognised face — on their rolls, have indefinitely suspended salaries of first-team players and staff.

Odisha FC have enforced the "force majeure" clause, which has led to the suspension of all player and staff contracts, and Chennaiyin FC have stalled their operations. Odisha and Chennaiyin came into existence when the ISL began in 2014.

"We would appreciate any clarification you may have, and any actions you could urgently take in order to contribute to the solution of this situation... FIFA cannot continue to effectively ignore one in five people on the planet," the FIFPro letter said.

"Yes, we reached out to FIFPro regarding the current situation in India. We want to support our players during these uncertain times. Everyone has families and financial commitments, and, unfortunately, we have come to this situation where every player is uncertain about their professional careers," the FPAI told this paper in a text message.

Counsel's meeting

The AIFF will mention the ISL issue before the Supreme Court next week.

"A discussion was held between the legal representatives of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, on Thursday... It has been agreed by all parties that the concerns of the ISL clubs... will be conveyed to the Hon'ble Supreme Court next week, for its kind consideration," the federation said in a statement.