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regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 April 2026

East Bengal aim for three points in home match against Bengaluru FC at Salt Lake Stadium

A win on Thursday would elevate them to 17 points, propelling them to second place ahead of their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on goal difference

Our Bureau Published 16.04.26, 08:15 AM
East Bengal striker Youssef Ezzejjari and teammates train at the Salt Lake Stadium Training Ground on Wednesday.  

East Bengal striker Youssef Ezzejjari and teammates train at the Salt Lake Stadium Training Ground on Wednesday.   Stock Photographer

East Bengal will face Bengaluru FC in a crucial ISL-12 clash at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

East Bengal return to their ‘home’ with the hope of carrying on the momentum following a crucial 3-1 away victory over Chennaiyin FC.

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A win on Thursday would elevate them to 17 points, propelling them to second place ahead of their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on goal difference. Oscar Bruzon’s men are fourth in the points table with 14 from seven matches.

Bengaluru FC are fifth (14 from eight).

Anticipating a highly contested battle, East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon outlined his expectations.

“Our performance metrics are very positive. We are scoring the most goals and conceding the least,” Bruzon said in the pre-match news conference on Wednesday.

“However, Bengaluru are coming after a defeat and have a new coach (Pep Munoz). We must take it game by game, as consistency is key.” Bengaluru FC travel to Calcutta seeking a strong response after suffering a 1-2 home defeat to Kerala Blasters.

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East Bengal Mohun Bagan ISL Bengaluru FC
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