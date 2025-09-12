Donnarumma different goalkeeper than Ederson, won’t be asked to imitate him: Pep Guardiola

Gianluigi Donnarumma is a different kind of goalkeeper than Manchester City's former first-choice Ederson, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday, adding that he would not ask the Italian to replicate his predecessor's role played for the club.

A superb shot-stopper, Donnarumma arrived from Paris St Germain this month as Brazil international Ederson, known for his ability to launch attacks from the back with accurate ball distribution, left for Fenerbahce after eight years at City.

Ederson helped City win the Premier League in his debut season, featuring prominently as the club won six English top-flight titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League during his stay.

"Ederson helped us to create a special way. He's a special guy... Edy has done everything here, won everything," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League home clash with local rivals Manchester United.

"I wouldn't demand Gigi (Donnarumma) to do something he is uncomfortable with. We aren't asking Gigi to do what Ederson has done... it's not about undermining the other one. They are different."

Guardiola said Donnarumma, who won four Ligue 1 titles and the Champions League with PSG, brings a lot of experience to the team.

"He's so huge. So tall. That's what he gives us. He's a big presence. We play on big stages. He's going to concede goals, that's for sure, but all of us are going to try to help him," the manager said about Donnarumma, who stands nearly six-and-a-half feet tall (1.96m).

Guardiola, however, did not say whether Donnarumma would start against United.

"I met him on Wednesday. We (had) a good chat. Thursday was training. I was in my office so I didn't see him," he added.