No one to blame for this: Jamal Musiala clean chit to Donnarumma over severe leg injury

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala said on Wednesday that no one is to blame for the severe leg injury he sustained last weekend in the Club World Cup match against Paris Saint-Germain.

“I want to say that there is no one to blame for this. Situations like this happen,” German international Musiala said in a short video on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musiala suffered a fractured fibula as a result of a broken and dislocated ankle in his left leg after being hit by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in a scramble for the ball late in the first half of PSG’s 2-0 victory in the quarter-final in Atlanta on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has undergone surgery after his return to Germany and will be sidelined for months.

“I want to say thank you for all the lovely support I got from all of you. It really means a lot to me. It is nice to see that the football world comes together in a time like this, and I really appreciate it,”

Musiala said.

“The surgery went really well. I am in good care,” he added. “I am going to use the next period of time to build up my strength and positivity again.”

Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had accused Donnarumma of an unnecessary challenge against Musiala, and also criticised him for not immediately going over to the stricken Bayern player.

PSG coach Luis Enrique said he didn’t want to comment on Neuer’s remarks because “I don’t want to judge statements from others.”

Enrique said that Donnarumma has contacted Musiala and insisted that the Italy goalkeeper would never injure an opponent intentionally.

“Anyone who knows Gianluigi knows that he’s a good guy,” Enrique said.

Enrique said that everyone at PSG wishes Musiala “a speedy recovery” but highlighted that injuries are part of the football business.

Donnarumma had expressed regret on Instagram shortly after the match and also told Gazzetta dello Sport that he was “shocked about what happened. It was certainly not my intention to injure Musiala.”