Cristiano Ronaldo is without a club in June – What it means for him and Club World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football’s most iconic figures, has sparked a media frenzy with a cryptic social media post suggesting his departure from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The 40-year-old forward took to social media after his team’s 3-2 defeat to Al-Fateh in the final Saudi Pro League match on May 26, writing, “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

The post has left fans and analysts guessing about the Portuguese star's next move. Despite scoring his landmark 800th club goal in that match, Ronaldo’s efforts were not enough to steer Al-Nassr to qualification for the Asian Champions League Elite.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract with Al-Nassr runs until June 30, but he has not signed a new deal. As of now, Ronaldo is poised to become a free agent once his contract expires.

A free agent refers to a player who is not currently under contract with any club and is therefore free to negotiate and sign with any team of their choosing. This situation usually arises when a player’s contract ends or if they are released by their club.

According to Marca, Al-Nassr is attempting to keep the footballing legend by drafting a new contract that includes a 5% ownership stake in the club. However, nothing has been finalised.

What this means for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

While the future remains uncertain, Ronaldo could continue writing his footballing legacy sooner than expected.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on June 14 with 32 teams in contention.

FIFA has established a special transfer window from June 1 to June 10, allowing participating teams to sign new players.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hinted at Ronaldo's possible involvement during a live appearance on the YouTube channel of online streamer IShowSpeed, which has over 39 million subscribers.

“Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup,” Infantino said. “There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup, who knows. There is still time; it will be fun.”

Where could Ronaldo go next?

The potential destinations for Ronaldo are varied.

A move to Major League Soccer in the United States to join forces with Lionel Messi could create a seismic moment in world football.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca has also shown interest. “It was just a friendly talk between Wydad’s president and an agent close to Ronaldo, without going beyond informal discussions,” a source told Reuters.

Another emotional possibility is a return to Sporting CP in Portugal, where Ronaldo began his professional journey. Such a move would mark a sentimental end to a storied career.

Before any club decision is made, Ronaldo will turn his attention to international duties. He is set to represent Portugal in the UEFA Nations League semifinal against Germany on June 4.

Since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022, Ronaldo has become the highest-paid footballer in the world.

Despite Al-Nassr’s underwhelming season, he topped the Saudi Pro League’s Golden Boot standings with 24 goals, bringing his total to 99 goals in 111 appearances for the club.

Whether Ronaldo’s next chapter begins at the Club World Cup or elsewhere, one thing is certain: his story is far from over.