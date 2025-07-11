ISL 2025–26 season put on hold amid Reliance-AIFF deadlock over rights agreement

The 2025–26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) has been put on hold until further notice, the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) informed all participating clubs and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The development comes amid an ongoing deadlock over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between FSDL and the AIFF, which is set to expire in December 2025.

In a letter dated July 11, FSDL cited the lack of a confirmed contractual framework beyond the current MRA term as the reason for the suspension, multiple media reports claimed.

“We find ourselves unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025–26 ISL season,” the communication read.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) run as a subsidiary of Reliance. FSDL serves as the commercial partner of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Signed in 2010, the MRA granted FSDL exclusive commercial and operational rights to run the ISL for a period of 15 years. The league, launched in 2014, was officially recognised by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation in 2019 as India’s top-tier football competition.

FSDL has reportedly proposed a new model of governance under which a holding company would be formed, with 60 per cent ownership by the ISL clubs, 26 per cent by FSDL, and 14 per cent by the AIFF. However, talks on renewing the agreement have stalled.

Instead of finalising a new structure by April, the AIFF formed an eight-member task force to study the issue. The move was criticised by several executive committee members, including former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

With the ISL season typically running from September to April, the uncertainty surrounding the agreement has already begun to disrupt pre-season preparations.

Clubs including FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC, and Hyderabad FC have postponed their training schedules and pulled out of the 2025 edition of the Durand Cup.

These clubs have raised concerns over potential financial losses and difficulties in managing player and staff contracts should the ISL fail to commence as planned.

FSDL, in its letter, said it would continue to monitor the situation and keep clubs updated. "We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we navigate this period of uncertainty," it said.