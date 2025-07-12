Contractual hurdle brings clouds of gloom over ISL as SC verdict looms

The Reliance- owned Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which runs the Indian Super League (ISL) with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), has sent a letter on Friday to the clubs saying that the commencement of the 12th edition of the league has been put on hold.

The letter to the club was sent as the Supreme Court, which is set to give a verdict on the AIFF constitution, resumes its daily activities after the summer vacation from Monday. Before the apex court went on vacation, it had directed that AIFF cannot take any decision on the master rights agreement (MRA) with the FSDL till the judgment

is given.

The MRA, signed between FSDL and AIFF in 2010 when senior NCP leader Praful Patel was at the helm of the parent body, ends in December.

According to the MRA, FSDL pays the AIFF Rs 50 crore annually and in turn gets the rights to broadcast, manage and commercialise Indian football, which also includes the national team. The ISL started in 2014 and became the country’s No. 1 league a few years later.

Last month, the FSDL had told the clubs verbally about their inability to start the 2025-26 ISL season which had prompted some of the clubs to delay the start of their pre-season and subsequently skip the season-opening Durand Cup.

“As you are aware, the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between FSDL and AIFF is scheduled to expire on 8th December 2025 — approximately one-third of the way through a typical ISL season, which runs from September to April,” Friday’s letter said.

“While discussions between FSDL and AIFF on the potential renewal of the MRA were initiated several months ago, they remain inconclusive at this time. In the absence of a confirmed contractual framework beyond December, we find ourselves unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025–26 ISL season.

“Given this situation, we regret to inform you that we are currently not in a position to proceed with the 2025–26 ISL season and are placing it on hold until further clarity emerges on the contractual structure beyond end of current MRA term. We assure you that this decision has not been taken lightly,” the letter added.

The FSDL, in its draft document, had proposed to make a new holding company that will operate the league, with participating clubs (60 per cent), FSDL (26 per cent) and the AIFF (14 per cent) as shareholders. The AIFF thought it would not be a feasible idea.

Friday’s letter has put the clubs in a bind. They have made signings for the new season, but now the cloud of uncertainty has thrown their plans into disarray.

“The Supreme Court had said a few months back that the decision on MRA has to be on hold. Then why did FSDL send the letter now when the clubs have already signed players? This is worrying,” senior East Bengal official Debabrata Sarkar told The Telegraph.

“The impasse is affecting the clubs and Indian football. Let’s wait for the Supreme Court verdict,” a representative of another ISL club said.

AIFF sources said the onus is now on the clubs. “It’s their call. They have to chart the map. If the ISL does not happen, they have to come to the parent body to seek help. For 11 years they had a cosy life. It’s time they make a move.”