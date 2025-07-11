MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mohammed Siraj honours late Liverpool star Diogo Jota with '20' gesture during Lord’s Test vs England

India pacer pays tribute to Portugal national team football star, who died in a car crash, after taking Jamie Smith's wicket at Lord’s

Our Web Desk Published 11.07.25, 08:32 PM
Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of England's Jamie Smith on the second day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj paid a tribute to late Portugal and Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota during the second day of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Friday.

After dismissing England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith in the 107th over, Siraj marked the moment by gesturing Jota’s jersey number '20' with his fingers, followed by a glance to the skies, in a dedication to the 28-year-old footballer who died in a car crash in northern Spain earlier this month.

Jota’s younger brother, Andre Silva, 25, also died in the July 3 crash.

Reports suggest Jota may have been speeding when his Lamborghini crashed.

The tragedy occurred 10 days after his wedding, during what was supposed to be a summer break following Portugal’s UEFA Nations League triumph.

Siraj’s celebration came after breaking a crucial 84-run stand between Smith and tailender Brydon Carse, who both hit gritty fifties to steer England to 387 in their first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of India’s bowlers with a five-wicket haul, while Siraj finished with two wickets.

Siraj’s gesture from the heart was another reminder of how sport transcends boundaries, and grief unites athletes beyond their disciplines.

