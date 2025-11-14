Cristiano Ronaldo faces World Cup ban after red card shock against Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of playing a record sixth World Cup is under threat after a dramatic red card in Portugal’s 2-0 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

The 41-year-old superstar was sent off for elbowing Ireland defender Dara O'Shea in the second half, leaving Portugal’s qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Ronaldo faces a mandatory one-game ban when Portugal hosts Armenia on Sunday. A win would secure a place at the World Cup, to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA’s disciplinary rules make it clear: bans for serious foul play are “at least two matches,” while violent conduct, including elbowing, carries “at least three matches or an appropriate period of time for assault.”

Any suspension applies only to competitive matches.

The incident unfolded around the hour mark at Aviva Stadium. Ronaldo spun and swung his right elbow into O'Shea’s back while waiting for a cross. The referee initially gave a yellow card but upgraded it to red after a pitchside video review.

As he left the field, Ronaldo clapped toward jeering fans and raised two thumbs up in what appeared to be a sarcastic gesture.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez defended his star.

“I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team. He was almost 60 minutes in the box being grabbed, pulled, pushed and obviously he tries to get away from the defender. I think the action looks worse than what it actually is. I don't think it's an elbow, I think it's a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it,” he said.

Martinez also took aim at comments from Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson regarding Ronaldo’s influence on referees in last month’s reverse fixture in Lisbon.

“The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is at the press conference yesterday, Ireland coach was talking about the aspect of the referees being influenced, and then a big center half falls on the floor so dramatically at the turn of Cristiano's body,” he said.

Ireland forward Troy Parrott scored twice in the first half, keeping Ireland’s qualification hopes alive, likely through the playoffs. Portugal tops Group F with 10 points, two ahead of Hungary, while Ireland is third with seven points.

Portugal is guaranteed at least a playoff spot, and their final match against Armenia will decide if they can seal direct qualification. Ireland faces Hungary in the last round of fixtures.