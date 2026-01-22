IAF expresses disappointment as Nashik air show entry fees draw criticism from veterans

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday expressed disappointment over entry fees being charged for an air show held in Nashik district, underlining that such displays are meant to inspire the youth, not generate revenue.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force said it had come to notice that spectators were being asked to pay to witness the air show.

The IAF clarified that it conducts air shows across the country to motivate young people and strengthen national pride, and that it does not charge any entry fee nor derive any monetary benefit from such events.

When contacted, a local official told PTI that the amount collected by the district administration was not a fee for watching the display but was intended to cover amenities such as drinking water and snacks.

The ticketing system, the official said, was also introduced to ensure crowd control and public safety.

According to the official, the district collector had earlier announced that the funds raised would be transferred to the soldiers’ welfare fund.

The air show, featuring the IAF’s famed Suryakiran aerobatic team, took place on Thursday over the Gangapur dam in Nashik.

The performance showcased breath-taking aerial manoeuvres, smoke trails and tricolour formations, aimed at inspiring young spectators.

However, the decision to charge between Rs 200 and Rs 800 for entry drew criticism from IAF veterans, who argued that monetising access defeats the very purpose of such public displays.

Nashik district collector Ayush Prasad had earlier defended the move, saying it was taken in the interest of safety and effective crowd management.

The money collected, he said, would be handed over to the Maharashtra Sainik Welfare Department.

The controversy also triggered sharp reactions on social media. In a reply to the IAF’s post on X, retired officer Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar described the event as a “big letdown” for attendees, particularly first-time viewers.

Panwar said the air show was the first of its kind in Nashik and that his in-laws, who were keen to watch the display, were left disappointed by the arrangements.

According to his post, spectators were made to sit at a random location far from the display site, from where neither the aircraft nor the manoeuvres were clearly visible.

He also flagged long waiting periods, stating that while entry was allowed around 9.30am, the 20-minute display began only at 11.30am.

“A very poor show from Nashik civil administration,” he wrote, reflecting wider public frustration over crowd management and viewing arrangements.