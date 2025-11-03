Argentina football team led by Lionel Messi to play in Kerala in March 2026, says state sports minister

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Monday said the Argentina football team led by star player Lionel Messi will play a match in the state in March next year.

He was speaking at a function related to the Kerala government's Sports Vision 2031 event here.

"Two days ago, we received a mail from the Argentina team confirming that they will come in March. They also mentioned that an official announcement will be made soon," he said.

He said all preparatory works have been completed for the team's visit.

Abdurahiman added that the government had earlier intended to host the south American team at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi this month.

"Even though we expected to complete the facilities at the stadium in Kochi, due to some inconvenience, the work could not be finished on time. As the stadium approval was not received, we could not host the match," he said.

The minister said changes in the schedule of international matches are common and should not be seen as anyone's victory or defeat.

"We tried to bring such a major football event to Kerala, and that attempt itself is commendable," he said.

As part of promoting the sports economy, the government has decided to host several international sports events in the state, he added.

"Football and cricket have now become part of a large sports economy that provides employment to lakhs. So why should we hesitate to be part of it. We have decided to engage actively in this sector," Abdurahiman said.

Earlier, the Sports Department and the sponsor had announced that the Argentina team would play against a top international side in Kochi this month.

However, the Argentina team later announced its international friendlies for November, with no match scheduled in Kochi.

