Meet Hugo Broos, the 74-year-old World Cup coach who shut down Trump question

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has fast become an unexpected highlight of this World Cup.

At the age of 74, with thick silver hair and a seemingly permanent furrowed brow, the Belgian takes a no-nonsense approach to dealing with the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broos has shut down questions about Donald Trump, called out what he saw as the favourable treatment of Lionel Messi and told critics back in South Africa to "shut up."

All of that within a week of the tournament kicking off.

"For those who still don't know it, I do it my way," he said after former South Africa players rounded on his team's 2-0 loss to Mexico in the opening game.

"I never listen to people who sometimes think that they are important enough to criticise the team. So when I'm going to see what they did before, I think it should be better that they shut up."

Broos, who has said he will step down at the end of the tournament, led South Africa to its first World Cup since it was host in 2010.

He is one of the oldest coaches ever to take part in a World Cup and, with 40 years of experience, he has no problem speaking his mind. He was, however, astute enough to avoid being drawn into a potential war of words with President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday he listened intently as one reporter asked him and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to comment on Trump's baseless claim there was a systematic killing of white farmers in South Africa.

"I will answer that question," he said.

"We will not answer that question."

He was more expansive about Messi's tackle on Algeria captain Aissa Mandi - especially when his own player Themba Zwane was sent off and subsequently given a three-match suspension after a VAR review of his clash with Mexico's Roberto Alvarado.

"I think there was not even a VAR with Messi," Broos said.

"I don't want Messi to get a red card because that player has to be on the pitch ... but, yeah, what is the difference here?"

A 1-1 draw with Czech Republic on Thursday kept alive South Africa's hopes of advancing from the group phase for the first time at a World Cup.

Asked if he was relieved after Teboho Mokoena scored a late penalty, his response was typically blunt.

"Why shouldn't I be relieved?" he said.

Then came criticism of the Czechs' long-ball tactics: "I think if you like football that you like more the game we played today than the game of Czechia."

And then Atlanta Stadium: "If I can be very honest, this is not a football stadium. It's a nice stadium, fantastic stadium, everything you want, but only the grass is football. All the rest is not."

A win against South Korea on Wednesday would likely be enough to see South Africa advance from Group A.

Broos, who is popular among fans, spoke this week of the reaction when he secured qualification to the World Cup:

"There was somebody who came to me and he said, Coach, they have to make a statue for you in South Africa.'

"I said, make it in wood so it will burn more easily when I lose."

praised his side’s resilience and determination in fighting back to draw 1-1 with the Czech Republic on Thursday and keep alive their World Cup hopes.

But the veteran Belgian coach admitted his side faced another tough prospect in their last match against South Korea, in which they will be targeting victory to advance to the last 32. South Africa went behind after six minutes but clawed back to equalise with an 83rd-minute penalty, tucked away by Teboho Mokoena.

“I think that we played a very good game today except for one moment in the beginning of the first half, where we weren’t concentrating, not focused, and you know, at World Cup level, if you make a mistake, you pay the price,” Broos told reporters. A long throw, which Broos said he had prepared his side to defend, led to Michal Sadilek scoring after six minutes in a dream start for the Czech Republic, who like South Africa had lost their opening Group A game.

“Besides that mistake, but I think I saw a very, very good game. During the second half, we were constantly in the Czechs’ and the only thing they did was play long balls to their tall strikers in front," he said.

“So, I think we deserved more today because sometimes you need a little bit of luck. But if we go on like that and if we can make another performance like today, I think we have a chance to go to the second round," the coach added.