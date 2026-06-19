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regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 June 2026

Algeria lodge Fifa complaint over Messi incident in World Cup loss to Argentina

Algeria sent a letter to Fifa’s refereeing commission, with particular reference to the first-half incident when Argentina’s Lionel Messi stood on the calf of Algeria captain Aissa Mandi

Reuters Published 19.06.26, 11:39 PM
Argentina's Thiago Almada challenges Algeria captain Aissa Mandi during the Group J World Cup match at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 16, 2026.

Argentina's Thiago Almada challenges Algeria captain Aissa Mandi during the Group J World Cup match at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 16, 2026. Reuters

Algeria have lodged a complaint about alleged poor refereeing during their 3-0 World Cup defeat by Argentina this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Algeria sent a letter to Fifa’s refereeing commission, with particular reference to the first-half incident when Argentina’s Lionel Messi stood on the calf of Algeria captain Aissa Mandi.

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Algeria supporters screamed for Messi to be sent off but the forward was not punished and went on to score a hat-trick.

The match in Kansas City was refereed by Poland’s Szymon Marciniak, who was in charge of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar in which Argentina beat France on penalties.

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