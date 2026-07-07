One last touch: Adidas reveals match ball for World Cup final showdown

Adidas has unveiled the official match ball that will be used for this year’s FIFA World Cup final. Named “Trionda Final”, the ball will make its debut in the semi-finals before being used in the third-place playoff and the final showdown.

The name "Trionda", is a Spanish term meaning “three waves”, reflects the historic first-time hosting of the World Cup by three nations — Canada, Mexico and the United States. The ball features a red, green and blue colour scheme representing the three host countries, along with a new four-panel design inspired by flowing waves. The panels come together to form a triangle at the centre, symbolising the unity of the three hosts.

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Adidas reveals ball for World Cup final, Instagram/adidasfootball

The ball also features national icons from each country — Canada’s maple leaf, Mexico’s eagle and the United States’ star — while elaborate gold detailing pays tribute to the Fifa World Cup Trophy.

Adidas reveals ball for World Cup final, Instagram/adidasfootball

In Adidas’ unveiling campaign, football stars Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal were seen with the new ball. However, it will only take the field if their respective teams progress beyond the quarterfinal stage.

The launch marks a first in Fifa World Cup history, with Adidas introducing an entirely new match ball design for the final stages of the tournament rather than simply altering the colours of the standard group-stage ball.