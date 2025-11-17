Winner: Calcuttans' love for cricket, Eden witnessed sporty fans on weekend morning

At stumps on Day Two, it was fairly certain that the Eden Test would not last beyond a couple of sessions on Day Three.

But despite that, close to 50,000 turned up at the stadium on Sunday morning to witness a nail-biter, reaffirming Calcutta’s love for red-ball cricket. They were also expecting India’s win against South Africa in the first Test of the series.

The mild winter sun provided the perfect backdrop for the outing, because cricket at Eden has now become synonymous with the razzmatazz of IPL in peak summer.

On Sunday, it did not eventually go India’s way but the edge-of-the-seat experience was something, fans said. It was the love of cricket that drew many old timers to Eden, some of them after decades.

When Axar Patel hit a boundary and a six of consecutive deliveries from Keshav Maharaj, he re-ignited hope in the stands. But as Axar was caught by Temba Bavuma, the inspirational South African skipper, there was pin-drop silence in the stadium. The writing was on the wall. In the very next ball, Mohammed Siraj was caught at slip by Aiden Markram, drawing curtains on the brief but eventful Test.

“I came back to Eden Gardens after 24 years. An Indian win would have been perfect. But the match was like a thriller,” said Bhaskar Chandra Dhalai, 59, who came from Beleghata.

The last time he was at Eden was the epic 2001 Test against Australia. “I have vivid memories of Harbhajan Singh running through the mighty Australian side. Stepping inside the stadium today brought back all those memories,” said the pharmacist.

Souvik Majumdar, 46, who lives in Kudghat, had booked tickets for Day Two and Three. He was there on Saturday but had a lunch invitation on Sunday at New Barrackpore. While his mother, wife and 11-year-old son went to the birthday party, he came to Eden. “My family members chided me but a Test match at Eden is something special. I did not want to miss it,” he said.

Pankaj Kumar, 35, manager of a PSU bank, came from Tollygunge. He said the Eden pitch could have been better so that game lasted at least four days.

“Still, being at Eden Gardens itself is an experience. The atmosphere lifts you up. Every Indian run is cheered. Every appeal by Indians feels because the stadium appeals with the bowler and fielders. That collective thrill is what makes coming here special,” said Kumar.

Kanan Chakraborty, 76, came from Park Circus with his 20-year-old grandson. Both of them made their Eden debut.

“The weather is ideal. I am enjoying my favourite sport with my favourite companion. My favourite player is Jasprit Bumrah,” said Chakraborty.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was just under 28 degrees Celsius, almost three degrees lower than usual. The minimum temperature has been rising marginally since Saturday but at 17.7 degrees Celsius, it was also almost three degrees below normal.

In the first session, the decibel level went down during the partnership between Bavuma and Corbin Bosch, which, for many, made the difference in the game. The lull was broken as Jasprit Bumrah rattled the stumps of Bosch, with a deafening roar and the entire stadium was up on its feet.

The roar was repeated soon, when Siraj dismissed Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj to wrap up the Proteas innings.

The Indian batters cut a sorry picture. Wickets kept tumbling and the galleries were tense.

Every time Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel found the boundary, the crowd came back to life. But the spectre of loss always hung above.

“These new batters in the Indian team are fearless and aggressive. But playing spin is a special skill they have to learn,” said Mrinal Ghosh, 56, who has “rarely missed” a Test at the Eden in the “past 40 years”.

“Leave the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly aside. Even Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were good players of spin. But this team needs to learn the skill fast,” said Ghosh, who teaches mathematics in a government school in North 24-Parganas.