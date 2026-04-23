Wasim Khan to step down as ICC cricket GM after four years in key role

Wasim Khan will step down as the International Cricket Council’s general manager (cricket) after four years in the role. He has already informed the world body about his intentions.

The former Pakistan Cricket Board official took over from Geoff Allardice

in May 2022 once the latter assumed the CEO’s role at the ICC.

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The first British-born Muslim to play county cricket, Wasim turned out for Warwickshire in the 1990s and was part of their title-winning campaign in 1995. He has since moved into cricket administration, including a stint as CEO at Leicestershire county.

Wasim was part of the ICC delegation to Dhaka ahead of the T20 World Cup earlier this year when Bangladesh refused to play their matches in India. He though failed to find a breakthrough with Bangladesh ultimately being replaced in the showpiece event.

The last Future Tours Programme (2023-27) was finalised during his time. The first-ever women’s FTP was also unveiled in this period.

His tenure will finish at the end of June.

Several other senior ICC officials have quit over the last two years, including Allardice, who was replaced by Sanjog Gupta as CEO, Chris Tetley (head of events) and Alex Marshall, the anti-corruption unit chief.