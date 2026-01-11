MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Washington Sundar suffers side strain, to undergo scan after first ODI against New Zealand

All-rounder left field midway but returned to bat in India’s four-wicket victory

PTI Published 11.01.26, 11:33 PM
Washington Sundar

India all-rounder Washington Sundar suffered an injury scare and will undergo a scan after picking up a side strain during the first ODI against New Zealand here on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who bowled five overs for 27 runs, walked off midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to field. Despite the discomfort, he later came out to bat at No. 8 and played a key role in India’s successful run chase for a four-wicket win.

“Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match,” India captain Shubman Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Washington scored seven not out and added an unbeaten 27-run stand off 16 balls with KL Rahul (29 not out) as India chased down the target, finishing on 306 for six in 49 overs.

Rahul saif he was unaware of the severity of Washington’s injury during the partnership.

“I didn’t know he couldn’t run. I knew he had some discomfort in the first innings but wasn’t aware of the extent,” Rahul said. “He was striking the ball really well,” he said.

“When he came in, we were already scoring at about a run-a-ball, so there was no need to take risks. There wasn’t much pressure on him. He rotated the strike and did his job.”

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

