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regular-article-logo Monday, 01 June 2026

A year on, the job gets easier as Virat Kohli powers RCB to another IPL title

Former captain praises Bengaluru’s balanced squad and bowling depth after unbeaten knock seals victory in the final

Our Bureau Published 01.06.26, 06:15 AM
Virat Kohli after his half-century in the IPL final, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Virat Kohli after his half-century in the IPL final, in Ahmedabad on Sunday. PTI

Back-to-back titles, but this year it was very different from last year, said Virat Kohli after etching a match-winning innings of 75 not out off 42 balls in the IPL 2026 final for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“I said to a few of the boys that it doesn’t feel like the same pressure as last year,” Player of the Match Kohli said of RCB, who had won their maiden IPL title last season.

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Kohli’s words spoke of the confidence that RCB had as a team. “We knew what kind of ability we have in the group. We topped the table. There’s a reason why we got here (in the final) first. And we just said one thing — if we stick to our cricket, if we execute our plans, we are the best team in the competition,” the former captain said.

The 37-year-old basked in the team effort that RCB put in. “We have so many Man of the Match awards spread throughout the group... I mean, you look at world-class bowling. All the batsmen chipped in as well. I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance, we have strength.

“We are an all-round stro­ng team. And, yeah, that’s why we have the confidence.”

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Virat Kohli IPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
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