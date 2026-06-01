Season of awards for the kid as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dominates IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could hardly hide his childish smile when he went up to the podium for a chat after collecting as many as five awards after the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Almost embarrassed by the glare of the limelight, the 15-year-old smiled cheekily and told Ravi Shastri, the interviewer, that while it was “nice” getting all the awards and the attention, he was also feeling the “pressure” of the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sooryavanshi, who finished with 776 runs in the season, was not only the Orange Cap winner for topping the batting charts, he was also adjudged the most valuable player and the best emerging player of the season. Not just that, the Bihar teen also took

home the awards for most sixes (72) and the best strike rate (237.30).

The Rajasthan Royals ope­ner promised to do even better next season.

“It is a proud moment and I will try and do well next season. I try to back my game and if the ball is there to be hit, I go all out for it and just try to play that way,” he said.

And what are his takeaways from his second season in the IPL? “How to play the pressure game, how to change myself every game, you can’t play every game in one mode, you need to read the game situation and play according to the team’s requirements. These are my learnings from this season,” Sooryavanshi summed it up.