Virat Kohli jeered at Melbourne Cricket Ground after dismissal; turns around for short standoff with fans

Kohli's conduct has become a hot topic in the ongoing fourth Test where he shoulder-charged 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas on the opening day. It resulted in a fine and a demerit point

PTI Published 27.12.24, 02:53 PM
India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on the second day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.

India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on the second day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. AP/PTI

Star India batter Virat Kohli was booed and jeered while walking back to the dressing room after his dismissal in the Boxing Day Test against Australia here on Friday, prompting him to turn around for a brief stand-off with the fans.

Kohli's conduct has become a hot topic in the ongoing fourth Test where he shoulder-charged 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas on the opening day. It resulted in a fine and a demerit point.

On Friday, Kohli batted well for his 36 before being caught behind off Scott Boland.

He was dismissed shortly after a mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal resulted in the opener running himself out at 82.

As he entered the tunnel leading up to the dressing room, fans in that section of the MCG began booing him and also made some comments in a short clip that has since gone viral.

Kohli strode back after hearing something that was not clearly audible in the 22-second video.

The 36-year-old didn't seem pleased as he looked at the stands on his left before being escorted back to his original destination by a security personnel.

His face off with Konstas on Thursday was condemned as unnecessary by even former India players.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Boxing Day Test Virat Kohli Sam Konstas
