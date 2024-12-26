From boos to battlegrounds: Inside Virat Kohli's decade of controversy & conflicts with Australian cricket

Virat Kohli’s shoulder charge with 19-year-old Sam Konstas in Melbourne on the first day of the Boxing Day Test match on Thursday cost him 20% of his match fee and added another chapter to Kohli’s brand of cricket.

For over a decade, Kohli has been Australian cricket's greatest antagonist, their most compelling villain, and perhaps their most consistent tormentor. From fiery on-field clashes leading to controversial moments, Kohli's take on Aussies have shaped his legacy and redefined the rivalry.

Here’s a look at some of the most infamous and unforgettable moments from the Kohli-Australia chronicles.

The middle finger (2012)

During the 2011-12 tour of Australia, a young and fiery Virat Kohli made headlines by raising his middle finger towards the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Relentless heckling and abuse from Australian fans led Kohli to react and his gesture cost him 50% of his match fee. Reflecting on the incident later, Kohli remarked, "They’ve been saying all sorts of things, calling me names. I’m not going to sit quietly. It’s not in my nature to take it silently."

Kohli’s combative personality set the stage for a decade of fiery encounters with Australia.

The media warfare (2014-15)

The 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was marked by Kohli’s sensational batting and his heated interactions with the Australian media.

Despite scoring four centuries in the series, sections of the press criticised Kohli for his aggressive demeanour. In a news conference, Kohli shrugged off the criticism, stating, "I don’t mind being targeted. It’s fun. It makes me more determined to do well. I take it as a challenge."

This led Aussie great Ian Chappell to say, "He’s not the sort to back down from a fight. He thrives on it."

The Johnson joust (2014)

The Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed one of the most heated confrontations in Test cricket when Mitchell Johnson’s throw hit Kohli during the third Test of the 2014 series.

Kohli responded with a majestic 169. He later remarked, "I’m not going to back down. If someone talks, I’m not going to keep quiet. I’m here to play, not to take anything lying down."

Later, Johnson wrote in his autobiography: "The moment I knew I'd rattled him came when he gave me a spray in Hindi. I don't speak Hindi, but I didn't need a translation to figure out what he was saying."

The stump microphone captured numerous verbal exchanges between the two players throughout the match.

The Brain Fade saga (2017)

The Bengaluru Test in 2017 saw tensions escalate when Australian captain Steve Smith looked towards the dressing room for assistance with a DRS decision—a move Kohli described as "not an isolated incident."

Kohli's response was explosive in the post-match news conference: "I saw that happening two times when I was batting out there. I pointed it out to the umpire as well that it's happened twice, and I've seen their players looking upstairs for confirmation."

The ICC chose not to take action, but the incident, dubbed the "Brain Fade saga," further strained relations between the two teams.

The Paine confrontation (2018)

The second Test of India’s 2018-19 tour of Australia witnessed a heated verbal exchange between Kohli and Australian captain Tim Paine.

Stump microphones captured Paine taunting Kohli, saying, "You’re the one that everyone hates."

"I'm not saying a word to you, why are you getting riled up?" Kohli said.

"I'm fine. You're the one that lost it yesterday, why are you trying to be cool today?" Paine was heard saying again. Umpire Chris Gaffaney intervened and stopped both.

The clash drew polarising reactions, with Shane Warne calling it "great theatre" while Michael Clarke cautioned against losing the "spirit of the game."

The Melbourne mayhem (2018-19)

India’s historic win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 2018-19 series was a significant moment in Kohli’s captaincy. His celebrations after the victory, including fist pumps and animated gestures, sparked debates about sportsmanship.

When asked about his animated celebrations, Kohli stated: "We're not going to stop here. This has given us more confidence to play even more positive cricket in Sydney."

The win gave India an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series, marking their first real dominance on Australian soil.

While critics called it over-the-top, former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey defended Kohli, stating, "He wears his heart on his sleeve, and that’s what makes him such a great competitor."

King Kohli vs Kid Konstas (2024)

With the Konstas incident, the saga continues. Despite criticism from Ricky Ponting and a fine from the ICC, Kohli remains unapologetic. As cricket journalist Gideon Haigh noted in The Australian, "In Kohli's world, backing down isn't an option – it never has been against Australia."

Through every clash and controversy, Kohli has not only redefined the India-Australia cricket rivalry but also set a benchmark for passion and intensity on the field.

The crowd chronicles

Kohli’s interactions with Australian crowds have added a unique layer to the rivalry. From being booed at venues like the SCG to engaging in verbal battles, Kohli has often been the focal point of crowd hostility.

"The Australian crowds challenge you. They push you to bring out your best." Kohli said in 2019.