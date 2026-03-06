MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bumrah's bowling magic gets praised by Samson after team reaches to World Cup final

“...All credit goes to Jasprit Bumrah, the world-class bowler, once in a generation bowler. I think that’s what he delivered today. This (award) should go to him actually,” Samson said

Our Special Correspondent Published 06.03.26, 10:03 AM
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah file image

Sanju Samson gave full credit to Jasprit Bumrah for India’s narrow win over England to make the World Cup final on Thursday. This despite his 89 off 42 balls. which earned him the Man of the Match award.

“...All credit goes to Jasprit Bumrah, the world-class bowler, once in a generation bowler. I think that’s what he delivered today. This (award) should go to him actually,” Samson said.

“If he didn’t bowl that way in the death, I think I would not be standing here. All credit goes to the bowlers, how they backed themselves in the tough conditions.”

Bowling the 18th over with 45 needed, Bumrah gave away only six runs to tilt the scales in India’s favour.

Samson said he wanted to make the most of his form. “I kind of knew that I got some form going from the last game, so I thought I need to continue. It’s not easy to find form in the crucial games, so I thought big game, I need to make the most out of how I’m batting.

“I calculated my innings a bit. I prepared really well and I think things came off nicely.”

