The big final: Five key battles that could decide the fate of Champions Trophy 2025

India and New Zealand are set to meet in an ICC tournament final after 25 years. The last time this happened, Sourav Ganguly’s men lifted the ICC Knock Out Trophy in Nairobi.

Since then, these two teams have fought plenty of high-stakes battles, including heartbreaks for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final and the 2021 World Test Championship final.

This time, the setting is different. On Sunday, the Kiwis will navigate an Indian team that has dominated the tournament without losing a game.

New Zealand, as always, have flown under the radar, doing just enough to reach the knockouts before dismantling South Africa in the semi-finals. They are a team that thrives when expectations are low.

India have been relentless, chasing down every target thrown at them and finding different heroes in every match. The numbers tell a compelling story: 2.3 wickets per powerplay, 55 per cent of middle-overs dismissals by spinners, and an Indian team that has been the best chasers in the tournament.

On a slow Dubai track where patience is key, the final will be shaped by individual battles. Here’s our picks that you can’t just afford to miss.

1 6 Rohit Sharma and Matt Henry/ TTO Graphics

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit Sharma vs Matt Henry

Rohit Sharma’s strike rate of 125.94 in World Cup 2023 showed his ability to thrash bowlers irrespective of the conditions. But this time, the big scores have eluded him. With no fifty in the tournament, Rohit has looked good without going on to play a defining knock.

Matt Henry, New Zealand’s powerplay specialist, has been a key weapon. His economy of 5.18 in ODIs makes him a bowler who doesn’t leak runs, and he has already dismissed Rohit once in this tournament.

However, following a groin injury in the semi-final, Henry is reportedly doubtful for the final, which could be a major blow for the Kiwis. If he plays, his battle against Rohit will be crucial. But if the Indian captain survives the new ball, everybody knows what he is capable of.

2 6 Rachin Ravindra and Varun Chakravarthy/ TTO Graphics

Rachin Ravindra vs Varun Chakravarthy

Rachin Ravindra has been New Zealand’s most consistent batter in CT2025, scoring 226 runs in three games, including a century in the semi-final. His ability to rotate strike against spinners makes him the ideal batter in these conditions.

His biggest test will be against Varun Chakravarthy.

The mystery spinner dismantled New Zealand in the group stage with 5/42, exploiting their vulnerability against wrist spin. He builds pressure during the middle overs, forcing batters into mistakes.

If Ravindra plays out Chakravarthy well, New Zealand can push their total beyond 270. But if the spinner gets his way again, the Kiwis could struggle to cross 240, a total India has chased down with ease in this tournament.

3 6 Virat Kohli and Mitchell Santner/ TTO Graphics

Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner

Virat Kohli thrives on the big stage. With 217 runs in the tournament at an average of 72.33, including a match-winning hundred against Pakistan, the ‘chasemaster’ has been at the heart of India’s dominance. His ODI record in chases is legendary, and few handle pressure better than him.

But New Zealand have a counter in Mitchell Santner, someone who apparently knows how to keep Kohli in check. The left-arm spinner is pivotal among the handful of bowlers who troubled him in the 2016 T20 World Cup, has been in prime form this year.

With seven wickets so far in CT 2025, Santner’s ODI average and economy rate in 2025 are his best since 2017. If he gets Kohli early, New Zealand will have a real shot at controlling India’s innings.

4 6 Kane Williamson and Muhammed Shami/ TTO Graphics

Kane Williamson vs Mohammed Shami

Kane Williamson has always been New Zealand’s anchor, and his 81 off 120 against India in the group stage match and a century under-pressure against South Africa in the semifinal showed his ability to grind through tough phases. His challenge in the final, however, will be against Mohammed Shami.

Shami has been India’s enforcer, especially against New Zealand in ICC tournaments. His 7/57 in the 2023 World Cup semi-final and a recent 5/53 against Bangladesh underline his knack for breaking partnerships.

In the semifinal as well, Shami took three crucial wickets of SAteve Smith, Marnus labuscgane and Alex cary to cripple the Australian batting.

If Shami dismisses Williamson early, New Zealand's history suggests their middle order could crumble. If Williamson bats deep, Rohit’s men could find themselves in trouble.

5 6 Daryl Mitchell and Kuldeep Yadav/ TTO Graphics

Daryl Mitchell vs Kuldeep Yadav

Daryl Mitchell has been New Zealand’s X-factor in the middle and death overs. His strike rate of 95+ and his ability to accelerate in the final 10 overs make him a dangerous batter. His 63 off 47 against India in the group stage proved that he can take on spin, but Kuldeep Yadav will have different plans.

Kuldeep’s variations and control have made him a key weapon in the back end of the innings. Spin has historically accounted for several late-innings wickets in Dubai, and his battle against Mitchell will be a crucial moment in the final. If Mitchell dominates as he has on previous occasions, New Zealand will surely gain the upper hand over India.

6 6 PTI

Who holds the edge?

India have been the most dominant team in the tournament, and while they have already defeated New Zealand once, the Kiwis have a history of peaking at the right moment.

The unbeaten run, the chasing form, and the depth in both batting and bowling make India favourites on paper. But cricket isn’t played on paper.

The stage is set in Dubai. The match-ups are fascinating. In a few hours, the Champions Trophy 2025 will have a new winner.