Bavuma, Burger in focus as South Africa recall star openers for ODI series

Temba Bavuma will return to the ODI squad, oozing confidence, following his exploits with the bat and as captain in the two Test matches.

South Africa are teeming with top-order riches too, particularly with the versatile Quinton de Kock back in the side and the two will open the innings.

The two work well together, putting on 1072 runs at an average of 56.42 as openers, which is the highest for South Africa in the history of 50-over cricket.

They led the line-up the last time the Proteas played ODIs in India, during the 2023 World Cup where they lost in the semi-final to Australia at Eden Gardens.

A lot will also depend on their new set of bowlers after spinner Simon Harmer and pacer Marco Jansen demolished India in the Test series. Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee will not be available, but the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger and Corbin Bosch will be ready to carry on with the good work.

It remains to be seen if left-arm pacer Burger can exploit the conditions, especially after his inspiring performance in Pakistan last month. With a unique slingy action that generates significant pace and awkward bounce, Burger is a difficult proposition for any batsman.

He had announced his arrival in spectacular fashion during South Africa’s home series against India in 2023-24.