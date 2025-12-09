Eight teams qualify for Mushtaq Ali Super League stage as Mumbai dominate and Bihar stun UP

The league stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was completed on Monday, with eight teams from a pool of 32 progressing to the Super League stage.

Mumbai and Andhra qualified from Group A, Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh from Group B, Punjab and Haryana from Group C, and Rajasthan and Jharkhand from Group D.

These eight teams have been further divided into two groups. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Haryana and Rajasthan are in Group A, while Andhra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Jharkhand have been placed in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will clash in the final, which is scheduled for December 18. The Super League stage starts from December 12.

In Monday’s matches, Ajinkya Rahane struck an attractive 56-ball 95 as Mumbai thrashed Odisha by nine wickets.

In another match, Bihar stunned Uttar Pradesh by six wickets, overcoming a 145-run target at Eden Gardens.