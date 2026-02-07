T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav admits India could have batted smarter despite win

Having showed how to bat on a slightly difficult surface, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn’t hesitate to accept that the batting unit could have been "smarter and better" during the defending champions' 29-run win against USA in their opening game of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

"We cannot brush everything under the carpet, we need to bat much better. After winning also, you get to learn a lot of things. Could have batted better and smarter," the skipper said after winning the player of the match award.

While Suryakumar was a cut above the rest with his signature 49-ball-84 not out, India were down in the dumps at 77 for 6 before the skipper stemmed the rot and gave the total a semblance of respectability.

"Only I can tell how much pressure I was feeling but I had the belief. I knew if I bat till the end, I can make a difference," Surya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Surya felt that since there was no sunlight during day time, there was a bit of moisture and that made things a bit tricky.

"It was a little different wicket. But we knew when we woke up, there was not a lot of sun outside. Curator tried their best. There was not enough sunlight to have the pitch rolled and watered. It did not feel like it was a 180-190 wicket, it was more like a 140 wicket.," he reasoned.

Asked about his own performance, Surya said he wanted to play the holding role for the longest time but execution wasn't happening.

"I knew some day, it was going to come. I was trying to hold the innings for the team (in the last year) and it was not happening. I packed my kit bag (after my last innings last year), spent time with my family and then went to Nagpur, and it was a different feeling." Having literally grown up playing at the Wankhede, Surya had a fair idea of how to do it on this track.

“I have played a lot of my cricket here, so I know how to bat on similar wickets. At 77/6, from there, you had to understand that one batter has to bat till the end. I was just trying to play good shots." USA skipper Monank Patel thought that 130 could been a gettable target on this track.

"Pitch was not easy to read. The variations they bowled in the powerplay...we kept them quiet for a while. We dropped catches and that cost us. At one stage, felt we could restrict them for 130.

"I thought 160 was a good score (to chase on this wicket). Our top three (including him) could not perform. The intent was a bit missing because we lost wickets initially," Monank said.

