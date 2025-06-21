'Shubman's feet were fantastic, didn't make a mistake': Sourav Ganguly backs Gill after Test century

Mighty impressed with Shubman Gill's footwork in difficult English conditions, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is expecting the young skipper to score truckloads of runs in away conditions if his feet movement remains as impeccable as it was on the opening day of the Test-series opener at Leeds.

Playing his first Test as skipper, Gill conjured up a sublime unbeaten 127 that was packed with glorious drives. India ended the day at a solid 359 for three, making the English attack look pedestrian.

The home bowlers largely bowled full on the 'middle and off' line and Gill negotiated the challenge with remarkable ease, transferring his weight on the shots for some sublime drives in the 'V' region.

"I am so happy to see his feet (movement) away from home, there's a massive improvement in that away from home. Shubman's feet were fantastic, didn't make a mistake," Ganguly told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"I think England shouldn't have bowled on that wicket and they also didn't bowl well enough. His (Gill's) feet movement was fantastic, I hope it is a permanent thing with him because if he keeps batting like this in England and away conditions, he is going to score a lot of runs," added Ganguly.

"If he keeps on playing like this, his average will also increase up to 40-45, this innings will give him a lot of confidence since your confidence builds on the basis of your performance, the way he was tackling swing yesterday, the technique was really good." The series is the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket with the Gill-led side travelling without the legendary Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

It is supposed to be a tough transition phase but the start has been magnificent. Ganguly said he was never worried about the smooth transition since India has a lot of talent, thanks to a robust domestic structure.

"I was never worried about Indian cricket. There will be someone taking Indian cricket forward. I am not surprised with Yashasvi (Jaiswal) because I rate him as a fantastic batter, he is someone who should play all formats." Jaiswal has been on song since the beginning of his Test career.

The left-hander continued his sparkling form with a 101-run knock that set India on the path to a big first-innings total. He added 91 runs with fellow opener KL Rahul (42) for the first wicket.

"I am not surprised by Yashasvi's performance because I have seen him play in Australia, the West Indies, and India, hope he keeps on performing like this but Shubman Gill's improvement is commendable.

"Shubman and his batting away from home, I am telling you India has a lot of talent, there are 4-5 players waiting now who, when given a chance, will score runs," Ganguly said.

Ganguly felt that to replace someone like Kohli would be a task, but he is not surprised to see the class shown by Gill, who batted at number four, a slot which Kohli made his own.

"Virat is a class player, finding his replacement will take time. But the rest, I wasn't, I was not surprised by what I saw with Shubman. There is too much quality in Indian cricket because of the system, the quality of domestic cricket, leagues, because of the kind of time and money associations put in developing a player," said Ganguly, who had also helmed the BCCI as its chief.

The former India captain also liked the change in approach that wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant employed, curbing his natural aggressive instincts.

"Rishabh plays fast bowling well, I didn't like his batting in Australia, he was playing a lot of shots. Yesterday (Friday) he did restrictive batting, he has curtailed his game on his strengths, he is a great player in Tests, and will play all the three formats." If it was not for Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, the pacer could have been leading India in this series. He was not sure of playing all five Tests.

Ganguly feels that Bumrah should certainly be playing the "fourth and fifth Test" and Gill should give him some cushion by using other options smartly.

"This is just the first Test, Shubman had to decide before the match, there are four fast bowlers which would also give some relief and support to Bumrah, otherwise he (Bumrah) alone used to bowl 20 overs due to which he would not have been able to play even three tests.

"I feel the combination is right and also if Shardul can bowl longer spells, then Bumrah could be used as a short spell wicket taker."

