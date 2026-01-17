Shreyas Iyer, ravi Bishnoi get T20 call-ups for five-match series against New Zealand

India have added Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi to the T20I squad for the five-match series against New Zealand.

Shreyas has been included for the first three T20Is as a replacement for Tilak Varma, while Bishnoi has been brought in to replace Washington Sundar.

Tilak is expected to miss only the first three games of the series following a lower abdomen injury.

Washington will miss all five matches after scans revealed a side strain, the BCCI said in a media release on Friday.

The all-rounder has been advised rest for a few days before reporting to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management of the injury.

It is understood that his participation in the T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7, remains in doubt.

The five T20Is will be played on January 21 (Nagpur), January 23 (Raipur), January 25 (Guwahati), January 28 (Visakhapatnam) and the last one on January 31 (Trivandrum).