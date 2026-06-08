Debutant Manav Suthar proves mettle with sharp spin display against Afghanistan

The batsmen did the job that was expected of them against an attack that lacked both penetration and experience. But what should make Team India happier is the bowling performance so far of debutant Manav Suthar in this one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur.

The batting group stretched India’s first-innings total to 564/8 declared after the hosts resumed on 368/3 on Day II. Thereafter, left-arm orthodox Suthar picked up 3/21 in the 15.5 overs he has bowled so far, leaving the Afghans wobbling at 113/5 at stumps on Sunday.

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With the bat too earlier on, the 23-year-old from Rajasthan, who was in the Gujarat Titans squad in the recently-concluded IPL, was impressive as he contributed 28 in a 54-run seventh-wicket partnership with Washington Sundar (52 not out).

But, with Ravindra Jadeja at the twilight of his career, India needed Suthar to contribute more with his left-arm spin. And to be to fair to the youngster, he did bowl a tight line right from his very first over in international cricket.

Skipper Shubman Gill, who earlier scored 126, introduced Suthar into the attack in the final over before Tea on Sunday. Beating opener Adul Malik with quick turn and drift off his very first ball, Suthar struck in the fourth ball of that over when a failed sweep attempt from the former brought about his dismissal. No wonder Suthar was elated.

Sharp turn reaped dividends for Suthar, especially when he got Rahmanullah Gurbaz out early in the day’s final session, before a poor shot from wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai gifted him his third on the stroke of stumps.

The Mullanpur pitch doesn’t quite look to be a rank turner. Having said that, the turn that Suthar has been able to extract on quite a few occasions so far goes on to underline the hard yards he has put in, especially in first-class cricket, where his tally of wickets now reads 132.