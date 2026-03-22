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regular-article-logo Sunday, 22 March 2026

Shanaka set to join Rajasthan Royals after Curran injury, PSL loses another overseas player

Shanaka is the latest player to switch leagues after Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani pulled out of his contract with Islamabad United to join Kolkata Knight Riders

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 22.03.26, 07:20 PM
Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka PTI

In another setback for the Pakistan Super League, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is set to join Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Shanaka is the latest player to switch leagues after Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani pulled out of his contract with Islamabad United to join Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman.

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"Dasun's signing is pending owing to his paperwork in the PSL, which is a formality. He is likely to join the squad in Guwahati," a team source told PTI.

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Rajasthan Royals begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, their base for the first phase of the schedule. Shanaka had gone unsold at the IPL mini-auction in December before being picked up by Lahore Qalandars.

In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka exited at the Super Eight stage. Shanaka scored 165 runs, including a 31-ball 76 not out against Pakistan, and took three wickets. At Rajasthan Royals, Shanaka will link up with head coach Kumar Sangakkara.

The support staff includes Vikram Rathour, who worked with Sri Lanka during the T20 World Cup.

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