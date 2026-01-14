Seniors in sync: Kotak assures Rohit, Kohli fully involved in India’s ODI plans

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has dismissed social media chatter about a breakdown in communication between head coach Gautam Gambhir and seniors, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, saying they remain actively involved in India’s ODI planning, including preparations for next year’s World Cup.

Kotak stressed that the two superstars are completely aligned with the team management.

“They definitely make plans. Now that they’re playing only one format, they want India to win everywhere when they are there,” Kotak told the media on Tuesday, the eve of India’s second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot.

“With the amount of experience they have, they can share a lot of ideas with other players, and they do discuss. They discuss with Gautam the ODI format, the matches that we have and our plans for South Africa.

“Most of the time I’m there and if I’m listening, they definitely share the experience. Obviously, on social media, you see a lot of things which I try avoid seeing. But (from) what I see, there are a lot of positives,” Kotak said.

Kotak said India would need a revision of their batting template for the ODIs once the T20 World Cup ends in March, keeping in mind the new one-ball rule after the 34th over.

The bowling teams have to pick any one of the two balls to continue bowling from overs 35-50 as per the revised playing conditions.

“It’s still a huge difference between T20Is and ODIs. More or less every game is going over 300, particularly in India. We see more 300-plus scores and then (at times) you’re chasing as well.”

“After (the) T20 World Cup, I think there’ll definitely be more ODIs. We’ll have to set up a template as to how we play after this new rule of (having) 34 overs only have one ball,” he said.

Kotak remarked that no questions can be raised about their (the senior duo) commitment.

“See, both of them are so experienced. They definitely make plans. They want to practice at all the venues.

“If they feel the need to, they’ll go a couple of days in advance. And they practise because they both have been such outstanding players for India. They know now they’re playing one format and I’m sure they are thinking that one format, they want India to win everywhere.

“So planning-wise and all, they are someone who are brilliant. They know what they need to do. They know what their body needs, not only batting, even the fitness... They are thorough professionals.”