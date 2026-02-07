MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 07 February 2026

Scotland pad up with self-belief for T20 World Cup campaign

Assistant coach Gordon Drummond was in Zimbabwe with their U-19 World Cup squad, while a few others came from New Zealand and other places, as Cricket Scotland had to go the extra mile to get the players together

Sayak Banerjee Published 07.02.26, 09:52 AM
Scotland’s Mark Watt clicks a selfie with young visitors at Eden Gardens on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s game.

Scotland’s Mark Watt clicks a selfie with young visitors at Eden Gardens on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s game. Picture by Sanat Kumar Sinha

Scotland's last-minute entry into the T20 World Cup at Bangladesh's espense hasn't shaken the team's self-belief. Rather, they believe they can make their Cup campaign a walk down the Royal Mine, which is the spine of Scottish capital Edinburgh’s Old Town, drawing tourists, historians and locals alike.

“We're very sympathetic towards the Bangladeshi players. But we still massively believe that we should be here, we believe that we can beat teams higher ranked than us,” left-arm spinner Mark Watt said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scotsmen have quickly assembled their unit to take part in the Cup. Assistant coach Gordon Drummond was in Zimbabwe with their U-19 World Cup squad, while a few others came from New Zealand and other places, as Cricket Scotland had to go the extra mile to get the players together.

Preparation-wise, Watt, in particular, has spoken to senior Afghanistan pros Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi to gain some knowledge of the Eden conditions and "be in the right mind frame."

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India, US announce framework for interim trade pact, tariff cut offers relief to exporters

The interim pact will open a USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen as the US duties on Indian goods will come down to 18 per cent from 50 per cent earlier
Ro Khanna
Quote left Quote right

Britain had dethroned a prince. What was US doing to hold Epstein class accountable?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT