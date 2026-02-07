Scotland pad up with self-belief for T20 World Cup campaign

Scotland's last-minute entry into the T20 World Cup at Bangladesh's espense hasn't shaken the team's self-belief. Rather, they believe they can make their Cup campaign a walk down the Royal Mine, which is the spine of Scottish capital Edinburgh’s Old Town, drawing tourists, historians and locals alike.

“We're very sympathetic towards the Bangladeshi players. But we still massively believe that we should be here, we believe that we can beat teams higher ranked than us,” left-arm spinner Mark Watt said on Friday.

The Scotsmen have quickly assembled their unit to take part in the Cup. Assistant coach Gordon Drummond was in Zimbabwe with their U-19 World Cup squad, while a few others came from New Zealand and other places, as Cricket Scotland had to go the extra mile to get the players together.

Preparation-wise, Watt, in particular, has spoken to senior Afghanistan pros Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi to gain some knowledge of the Eden conditions and "be in the right mind frame."