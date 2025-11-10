MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja swap deal between CSK and RR likely before retention day

Chennai Super Kings are in advanced talks with Rajasthan Royals for a possible trade involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson as both teams look to finalise squads before November 15

Our Special Correspondent Published 10.11.25, 07:50 AM
Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson File picture

A high-profile trade could see Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson move to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja if the final round of negotiations between the two franchises materialises.

Sources told The Telegraph that once the Royals agree to trade one between Sam Curran or Matheesha Pathirana along with Jadeja, the Samson deal could take shape before the retention deadline on November 15.

It is understood that the Royals had earlier demanded Dewald Brevis, besides Jadeja, for Samson, but CSK refused to part with the promising South African batter. It was then that Curran and Pathirana’s names came into consideration. Neither CSK nor the Royals were willing to comment on the development.

CSK are also learnt to have consulted Jadeja before agreeing to the Royals’ demand. Before the discussions took shape, CSK also got the nod from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and head coach Stephen Fleming.

Following differences of opinion, Samson had requested the Royals management after IPL 2025 that he be released, which had been reported by The Telegraph in August. Kolkata Knight Riders too were in advanced talks with the Royals management, but it fell through after the three-time champions refused to let go either Angkrish Raghuvanshi or all-rounder Ramandeep Singh for Samson.

The Royals are also believed to have communicated with Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad for the Samson trade but nothing took shape.

Sanju Samson Ravindra Jadeja Indian Premier League (IPL) IPL
