Royal Challengers Bangalore fire & flair a threat for wobbly Chennai Super Kings

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in their current avatar, are not the team you would want to face if you have been rocked by back-to-back defeats and your confidence has slipped downhill.

The Chennai Super Kings are exactly in that unwanted zone as they pad up for Sunday’s RCB test.

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What’s worse is the fact that the match is at the Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru, a small ground where the batters have traditionally held sway. CSK’s bowling unit looks rudderless and lacks the X-factor, which is so necessary to stare back in the eyes of the batters who are always looking to skin the bowlers.

RCB have an outstanding batting line-up and that’s the biggest threat for CSK. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar and Tim David in the opposite camp, CSK will have to play outstandingly well to tame RCB. Phil Salt is out of form, if he too gets going on Sunday, CSK will find it almost impossible to stop RCB.

CSK, along with the Kolkata Knight Riders, have the weakest bowling attack this season. Their batting, though not extraordinary, still has some steel, as was evident in the match against Punjab Kings when they posted a 200-plus total on Friday. However, their bowlers failed to defend that total, caving in meekly.

In Matt Henry and Noor Ahmed, CSK have two fine overseas bowlers. But it’s the support cast that is the problem.

While Kiwi pacer Henry is a proven performer, Afghan left-arm wrist spinner Noor is immensely talented and has had success in the IPL in the past. But the other bowlers — Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Jamie Overton — have not been

as impressive. Caribbean spinner Akeal Hosein is an option, but spinners do

not find the going easy at the Chinnaswamy.

On the batting front, Sanju Samson’s back-to-back failures will keep CSK worried. The team is banking on Samson to ignite the spark in their batting, but the T20 World Cup hero has disappointed so far. Young Ayush Mhatre stole the show in the last game and will again be expected to come good. There is, however, no clarity on the availability of Dewald Brevis, who could have been a key presence in CSK’s middle order.

For RCB, it will be interesting to find out if Josh Hazlewood is available and, more importantly, if he plays. With Jacob Duffy delivering the goods admirably well in Hazlewood’s absence, it will be difficult for the defending champions to bring in the Aussie pacer.