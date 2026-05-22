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regular-article-logo Friday, 22 May 2026

KKR wicketkeeper Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out of IPL 2026 due to concussion, finger fracture

Raghuvanshi sustained the fracture while attempting a catch during KKR's contest against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday

PTI Published 22.05.26, 09:06 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi, left, and Cameron Green run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi, left, and Cameron Green run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 16, 2026. PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was on Friday ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a concussion and a fracture to his left hand finger.

Raghuvanshi sustained the fracture while attempting a catch during KKR's contest against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

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"Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of 2026 Indian Premier League after sustaining a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand while attempting a catch during Kolkata Knight Riders's match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, 20 May," KKR said in a statement.

KKR, currently placed sixth with 13 points following six wins, as many defeats and one washed out game, have already been ruled out of contention for the playoffs this year.

The three-time IPL winners KKR will play their final league match against Delhi Capitals, also out of the playoffs race, in Kolkata on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Raghuvanshi has had a successful run in this IPL, finishing with 422 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 146.52 with five half-centuries and an average of 42.20.

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