Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj to get engaged on June 8; wedding in Varanasi set for November

The 27-year-old Indian cricketer has played 2 ODIs and 33 T20Is for India in last couple of years and is an important member of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders

PTI Published 01.06.25, 05:25 PM
Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj

India cricketer Rinku Singh will get engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on June 8 in Lucknow, politician's father Toofani Saroj confirmed on Sunday. The wedding is slated for November 18 this year. It will be a traditional affair at the Hotel Taj in Varanasi. Invitations are expected to be extended to prominent personalities from the world of cricket, Bollywood, business, and politics.

Rinku, 27, has played 2 ODIs and 33 T20Is for India in last couple of years and is an important member of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. The 26-year-old Priya is a first time MP from Jaunpur's Machhlishahr constituency.

Toofani, a two-time former Samajwadi Party MP informed that the "engagement ceremony will be an intimate affair, attended by close family members, friends, and relatives".

The marriage was fixed with mutual consent after both families met in Aligarh.

“Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. They met through Priya’s friend’s father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they decided to get married,” the would be bride's father told mediapersons.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

