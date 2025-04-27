Rickelton, Suryakumar fire as Mumbai Indians pile up 215 against Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians scored 215 for 7 against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

Opener Ryan Rickelton top-scored with 58 off 32 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 54 off 28 balls after MI were asked to bat first.

For LSG, Mayank Yadav (2/40) and Avesh Khan (2/42) were the most successful bowlers.

