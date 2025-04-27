MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rickelton, Suryakumar fire as Mumbai Indians pile up 215 against Lucknow Super Giants

For LSG, Mayank Yadav (2/40) and Avesh Khan (2/42) were the most successful bowlers

PTI Published 27.04.25, 05:48 PM
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians scored 215 for 7 against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

Opener Ryan Rickelton top-scored with 58 off 32 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 54 off 28 balls after MI were asked to bat first.

For LSG, Mayank Yadav (2/40) and Avesh Khan (2/42) were the most successful bowlers.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 215 for 7 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickelton 58, Suryakumar Yadav 54; Mayank Yadav 2/40, Avesh Khan 2/42).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

